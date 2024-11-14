 Dominica To Honour PM Modi With Its Highest National Award For Pandemic Support & Partnership Strengthening
Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, will confer the award during the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled to take place in Georgetown, Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | X/ @BJP

Roseau [Dominica]: The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon PM Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica.

Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, will confer the award during the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled to take place in Georgetown, Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024.

In February 2021, India supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine-a generous gift which enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours.

The award also recognizes India's support for Dominica in healthcare, education and information technology under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, as well as his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level.

PM Of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit On The Award

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit says the award is an expression of Dominica's gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the wider region.

"Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica's highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries. We look forward to building on this partnership and advancing our shared vision of progress and resilience," he said.

In accepting the offer of the award, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts, and affirmed India's commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues.

Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will attend the India-CARICOM Summit, a forum to discuss shared priorities and new avenues for cooperation between India and CARICOM member states.

