 India-Philippines Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties, Unveil Special Logo
Jaiswal shared the logo image on X and wrote, "Commemorating 75 years of India-Philippines diplomatic ties. This enchanting logo unveiled by EAM @DrSJaishankar and Amb. Josel Ignacio @PHinIndia symbolizes the enduring friendship, cultural exchange and shared values between India and the Philippines."

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Special Logo | X @ Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: As India and the Philippines celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) unveiled a special logo to commemorate the milestone.

The logo, shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, symbolizes the enduring friendship, cultural exchange, and shared values between the two nations.

Jaiswal shared the logo image on X and wrote, "Commemorating 75 years of India-Philippines diplomatic ties. This enchanting logo unveiled by EAM @DrSJaishankar and Amb. Josel Ignacio @PHinIndia symbolizes the enduring friendship, cultural exchange and shared values between India and the Philippines."

He added, "The logo's design reflects the harmonious blend of Filipino and Indian symbolism, highlighting the mutual respect and understanding fostered by 75 years of diplomatic relations."

External Affairs Minister on Wednesday attended the celebrations marking 75 years of India-Philippines diplomatic ties.

Dr S Jaishankar Highlights Robust Ties Between India & Philippines

During his address, Jaishankar highlighted the robust ties between India and the Philippines, rooted in "shared democratic values, pluralistic ethos, and economic commonalities."

"Our ties are rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities. We are both nations deeply committed to upholding international law, norms and rules. The last few years have seen a particularly significant growth in our ties...," Jaishankar said.

The EAM further emphasised the growing trade between the two countries in various sectors including IT, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, automobiles, textiles, and FMCG.

"Our trade is steadily expanding, seeking to capture the potential provided by our high growth rates Indian investments and projects in the Philippines have been robust and multiplied, especially in IT, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, automobiles, textiles, and FMCG," Jaishankar said.

He added, "Our defence and security collaboration has also moved forward. It is supported by converging assessments and interests in the Indo-Pacific."

Following the event, Jaishankar also shared a post on X and expressed gratitude adding that he also highlighted the logo, which captures both nations' special relations.

"Glad to attend the celebrations marking 75 years of India-Philippines diplomatic ties. The logo for the occasion captures our special relations rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities," Jaishankar said.

Our convergences and shared interest in the Indo-Pacific have contributed to the strengthening of ties. India- Philippines friendship is truly an enduring one that is poised to now move to a higher orbit. he added.

Notably, India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

