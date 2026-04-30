'Do Not Reflect Official Stance': Nepal Airlines Apologises For Using Map Showing Jammu & Kashmir As Part Of Pakistan

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Nepal Airlines on Thursday issued a public apology after facing severe backlash over an inaccurate map of India that showed Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

Taking to X, the aviation company wrote, "We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines."

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"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy," the airline added.

Deleted post | X

The airline said that it deeply values its strong relationships with neighbours and friends in the region and expressed regret for any offence the post has caused.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav had also slammed the airlines for the post.

“Can anyone explain what Nepal Airlines was thinking when it tampered with India’s map, especially regarding Jammu & Kashmir? This is not a minor issue; it seems like a deliberate act. This is what you call provocation," he had posted on X.

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Read Also VIDEO: Nepal Fans Take Over Wankhede Stadium For T20 World Cup Return Vs England

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After the apology Yadav posted in Hindi," The English was too complicated to understand, but it seemed that an apology had been made.”