Democratic National Convention 2024 To Kick-Off Soon: Know What It Is And How To Watch It

(File photo) US Vice- President Kamala Harris | Photo by AFP

US Vice President Kamala Harris is already the official nominee of the Democratic Party but major event of the party, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is kicking of on Monday (August 19). As per Indian time, the convention will begin in early hours of Tuesday, August 20. Respective national conventions of both, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party are major events which see official certification of their nominee. Here's what you need to know about Democratic National Convention.

What is Democratic National Convention?

It is a national gathering of Democratic Party bigwigs and its delegates from around the United States. During the convention, the party formally nominates and certifies its candidate for US Presidential Election. This year, the election is going to take place in the month of November. A national convention is a major political and PR event for Republican and Democratic parties as both try to woo voters and project a robust image of their presidential nominee, the party and unity within its ranks. National conventions are some of the most widely watched political events in the US.

When is Democratic National Convention?

The DNC is kicking off in early hours of August 20, as per Indian Standard Time. As per Eastern Time in the US, DNC is scheduled to be held between August 19 and August 22. The convention is being held in Chicago.

Who will attend Democratic National Convention?

It is expected that about 50,000 people will attend DNC including 4000 delegates of the party.

Among the A-listers will be US President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, former US president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former US president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton. Chicago Mayor Brandon Jonson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will attend DNC as well.

What is the theme of Democratic National Convention? What is the schedule?

Theme of the convention is “For the People, For Our Future.”

The day-wise themes are,

Monday: “For the People”

Tuesday: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday: “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday: “For Our Future”

The party has not released full list of speakers for each night.

How To Watch the Democratic National Convention?

The convention will be officially streamed from DemConvention[dot]com. It will also be streamed on Democratic Party's official social media handles on platforms like YouTube, X, Facebook and more.