Did Assassin Tyler Robinson Go Straight To Buy Himself Ice Cream At Dairy Queen 17 Minutes After Killing Charlie Kirk?

American political commentator and author Candace Owens has proposed a controversial theory claiming that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in conservative activist Charlie Kirk's murder, visited a Dairy Queen shortly after the deadly shooting. Owens, who has been challenging the official narrative, presented a photograph that she claims was repeatedly submitted to her tip line.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This appears to be a clear photograph of Tyler Robinson, allegedly captured at 6:38pm at a nearby Dairy Queen," Owens explained to her audience, emphasizing the word "allegedly" for legal protection.

Owens highlighted what she considers contradictory evidence in the case. She noted that despite the suspect allegedly taking measures to conceal his identity by changing clothes, the photograph shows him wearing a combination of both outfits described by authorities - jeans from one ensemble and a maroon shirt from another.

The commentator calculated that the fast-food establishment is approximately 17 minutes away from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was fatally shot on September 10. She questioned how Robinson could have traveled to this location during the timeframe when investigators claim he was disposing of the weapon.

What troubled Owens most was the suspect's apparent composure in the image. She described him as appearing "content" and suggested that only someone with psychopathic tendencies could maintain such calm immediately after committing murder.

Robinson faces capital murder charges, with prosecutors confirming their intention to pursue the death penalty. Evidence against him includes DNA found on the rifle's trigger and a confession message to his partner. A note discovered in his residence stated his intention to target Kirk.

Kirk, age 31, served as head of Turning Point USA and was a prominent Trump ally. He was shot while responding to a student's question, though authorities have not established a definitive motive beyond Robinson's apparent opposition to Kirk's political positions.