‘Dhurandhar-Style’ Killing? Jaish Recruiter Reportedly Shot Dead By Unknown Gunman In Pakistan

A video circulating on social media has triggered claims that Hafiz Zulfiqar, described in several posts as a recruiter for the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and a relative of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Pakistan.

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Viral footage shows shooting

The purported CCTV footage shows a man approaching another person from behind before allegedly placing a gun against his head and opening fire. The victim collapses on the spot, while the assailant flees the scene. However, the authenticity of the viral video and the claims surrounding the victim's identity could not be independently verified by The Free Press Journal.

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The video was also shared by former Lieutenant General DP Pandey, who wrote, “No place to hide, Dead is best,” apparently referring to individuals allegedly associated with terrorism.

Claims over Zulfiqar's identity

Other social media users claimed that Zulfiqar was a Jaish-e-Mohammed recruiter and a relative of Lakhvi, while one post described the incident as another attack by an “unknown gunman” in Pakistan.

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Lakhvi's terror links

Lakhvi remains one of the most prominent names linked to the claims. According to United Nations Security Council records, he served as an operational chief and military commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and was associated with directing several terror activities.

Lakhvi is among the key accused linked to the planning and execution of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 10 terrorists arrived by sea and carried out coordinated attacks across the city. The three-day assault killed 166 people and injured several others.