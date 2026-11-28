'Determined To Further Advance Coordination': Turkey, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Vow To Strengthen Mecca Defence Alliance And Regional Security | X / @HakanFidan

Islamabad: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the member countries of the Mecca Alliance for Defence (Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan) were "determined to further advance consultations and coordination", as the alliance's Strategic Political and Defence Committee held its second regular meeting on Friday.

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In a post on X, Fidan said the meeting focused on strengthening the alliance's institutional capacity, established to help enhance security, stability and prosperity in the region.

“Today, we held the second regular meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance in Islamabad. We continue to strengthen our Alliance’s institutional capacity, established to help enhance security, stability, and prosperity in our region. In line with our shared vision and sense of responsibility, we are determined to further advance our consultations and coordination with our allies,” he said.

According to the joint statement issued after the meeting, the committee reviewed the evolving regional security situation and reaffirmed the three countries' determination to “continue working collectively towards regional peace, security and stability”.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in implementing decisions taken during the alliance's inaugural meeting in Istanbul on August 31 and an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5. Particular attention was given to the institutionalisation of the alliance and the practical implementation of collective defence commitments in accordance with the national legislation of each participating country.

The committee also noted progress towards the establishment and operationalisation of the alliance's Secretariat in Saudi Arabia, underscoring its importance in supporting “the institutional work and effective coordination of the Alliance”.

On regional cooperation, the three countries agreed to continue political and military consultations aimed at “enhancing cooperation and coordination on matters of mutual interest, supporting efforts towards de-escalation of regional tensions, and encouraging the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy”.

The discussions also covered ways to strengthen defence-related cooperation. The joint statement reaffirmed the commitment to “strengthening cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training and capacity-building”, with the objective of enhancing the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces and addressing shared security concerns.

On regional security, the committee condemned “persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure” in Saudi Arabia. It reaffirmed the collective resolve to continue and accelerate efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security in accordance with the collective defence provisions of the agreement.

The three countries also reiterated their commitment to the principles and objectives of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, including collective defence, mutual solidarity and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each party.

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