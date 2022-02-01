'Despite difficulties, China-India exchanges have come a long way': Tang Guocai, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai

Happy Chinese New Year! I am grateful to the Confucius Institute University of Mumbai and the India-China Academy for co-organising today's online event. The Confucius Institute University of Mumbai is one of the first and largest institutes of its kind in India, contributing to the flourishing of Chinese education in southwest India. Today, Chinese language education is springing up in the consular district. India-China Academy established by such a dynamic group of young Chinese lovers is a good example.

Post-pandemic world, Tigers rising

Today marks the first day of the Chinese Year of the Tiger, which is a good omen and a significant start for both China and India. In Chinese culture, the tiger symbolises bravery and strength. In Indian myths, Durga rode on a tiger and defeated evils and demons. We shall fight together like brave tigers against the pandemic and monsters to boost social recovery and economic development.

As President Xi Jinping points out in his recent remark at the World Economic Forum, the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. As the changes of the times coincide with the global pandemic, we shall move forward by following the logic of historical progress and develop by riding the tide of development of our times.

We know that some western countries are engaging in “small circles”, “new cold war” or disinformation against China, casting a shadow over the international community. However, as the famous Chinese writer Lu Xun put it, insulting and threatening is never an honourable way of fight. The fact is that development holds the key. As parallel ancient civilisations, China and India shall take their own way. We must uphold true multilateralism, stick to openness while standing against hegemony and cold-war mentality.

China and India are the most populous developing countries with the most resilient people across the world. After thousands of years, our two cultures still shine with vitality and the hearts of our people accord with each other. In modern times, we both suffered from western colonialism and exploitation. If our two countries had stood together and helped each other, western colonists wouldn’t have stood a chance in Asia, hence there would be no hangover still haunting today. But history is a fair judge. Asian developing countries, such as China and India, are rising again, showing impartiality of history and return of civilisation. The key is how we catch up with the trend.

People want builders, not burners

Despite difficulties, China-India exchanges have come a long way. China is India's largest irreplaceable trading partner. In 2021, bilateral trade volume reached a record high of 125.6 billion US dollars. India's exports to China are surging by 60% and imports from China by 30%. China, nicknamed the 'infrastructure-holic', is universally acknowledged as a constructive builder. Chinese and Indian engineers with China's most advanced TBM work side by side. The pandemic did not put down the people's enthusiasm for exchanges. We have many students from Confucius Institutes and India-China Academy today. Chinese education is thriving. Chinese universities tried their best to facilitate online learning for Indian students who can’t go to China due to the pandemic. We firmly believe the pandemic will come to an end. China and India shall gain wisdom from history, deepen mutual understanding and trust, then join hands for development and national rejuvenation. Throughout the developing world, people want real builders instead of western banners and burners.

The year 2021 marks the Grand Centennial of the Communist Party of China. The key to why the CPC can lead the world's most populous country to success lies in its people-centred approach. Over the years, China has created remarkable political, economic and social miracles, eliminated absolute poverty in historic steps, and made great strides toward the goal of common prosperity. Here together with our Chinese and Indian friends, my office has compiled a collection of commemorative articles — Grand Centennial, Connecting People — covering poverty alleviation, local cooperation, economic and trade links, cultural exchanges, people-centred diplomacy, and held online events on fighting the epidemic, eliminating poverty, commemorating Dr Kotnis and honouring history, etc. The unforgettable memories are our shared treasures.

For a shared future

The Beijing Winter Olympics will open in a couple of days. It attracts worldwide attention and is a beacon for the new year. Beijing is the world's first dual-Olympic city. From 2008 to 2022, Beijing and China have witnessed both historic development and traditional inheritance, with the artistic themes, from 'you and me' to 'we' and 'together for a shared future', all illustrating the concept of community with a shared future for mankind. This concept put forward by China, which coincides with the philosophy of 'harmony between man and nature' in Indian culture, has great significance and far-reaching influence towards the common pursuit of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for mankind. The common right way we choose for our nations and the whole world is not easy. It calls for China plus India in building a bright and beautiful post-pandemic future.

Here I would like to salute my Chinese compatriots, especially the Chinese women’s football team in Mumbai participating in the AFC. You are steel roses as well as colourful rainbows, messengers of China-India cultural, sports, and youth exchanges! As pioneers of a post-pandemic world, your sportsmanship exemplifies great Chinese characteristics such as kindness, perseverance and vitality. China’s great achievements against the pandemic cannot be made without sacrifice from each one of us. Our motherland attaches great importance to the health, safety and well-being of all the overseas Chinese. The Consulate has been trying its best to pass on love from home and serve the people. At present, India and the consular district, in particular, are going through the third wave of the pandemic. But we can already see the light at the end of the tunnel. Let us join hands to further overcome various difficulties and embrace a beautiful spring with confidence and determination.

In conclusion, I wish all our Chinese and Indian friends a happy and prosperous Year of the Tiger! May the new year bring tranquillity and opportunity to China-India relations and our peoples!

Tang Guocai, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST