Desperate Afghan moms throw babies over barbed wire to UK troops at Kabul airport

The Kabul airport has become a picture of chaos and desperation after the fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban. As per the reports of Sky News, desperate Afghan women were seen throwing their infants over the razor wire of the airport compound. A senior British officer told Sky News that they can hear the sound of shouting, the noise of desperation, as thousands of people are flooding towards Kabul airport that will, for some, be the gateway to freedom -- and for many others -- the end of a dream of escaping the Taliban.

“It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking British soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire,” he told Sky News. “I'm worried for my men; I'm counselling some, everyone cried last night,” added the officer.

The report of Sky News narrated that day and night families -- often with children -- have risked their lives, ducking past gunfire at the gates of the civilian side of the airport; passing aggressive Taliban, who occasionally beat and harass them.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:47 PM IST