 Dera Ismail Khan Blast: 11 Killed, 30 Injured In Deadly Attack At Pakistan Police Checkpoint; TTP Claims Responsibility
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Dera Ismail Khan Blast: 11 Killed, 30 Injured In Deadly Attack At Pakistan Police Checkpoint; TTP Claims Responsibility

A blast at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan killed 11 people and injured 30 others. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Dera Ismail Khan Blast: 11 Killed, 30 Injured In Deadly Attack At Pakistan Police Checkpoint; TTP Claims Responsibility

A blast at a police checkpoint along a roadside in Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwestern Pakistan, left at least 11 people dead on Saturday, according to officials. Another 30 people were injured in the explosion.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, took responsibility for the attack through a statement, the Associated Press reported.

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According to police and rescue officials cited by the Associated Press, the explosion occurred after a suspected suicide attacker drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into the checkpoint and detonated it.

Following the incident, the dead and injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while some of those wounded were reported to be in critical condition, a spokesperson for the provincial emergency service told AP.

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