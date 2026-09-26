US President Donald Trump Shares Map Calling Strait Of Hormuz 'Trump Strait' Amid Iran Tensions

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US President Donald Trump on Saturday, September 26, shared a map on Truth Social that labelled the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait,” amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran and stalled efforts to restore normal maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

The latest post comes as Iran has proposed a seven-day plan aimed at restoring normal passage through the strait, while the US has rejected the proposal and continued to raise concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

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Iran Proposes Seven-Day Plan To Reopen Strait

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly proposed a seven-day arrangement under which normal maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz could resume.

The proposal included demands for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waive sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports and observe a ceasefire that would also extend to Lebanon.

Trump rejected the proposal and expressed doubts over whether Iran would meet US demands, particularly those concerning its nuclear programme. He also indicated that further US airstrikes remained possible.

Trump Has Repeatedly Claimed US Control Over Strait

Trump’s latest map is part of a series of statements in which he has claimed US dominance over the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In August, Trump shared maps referring to the waterway as “new U.S. territory” and claimed that the US had “total control” of the strait. He also suggested that the US could formally declare the waterway American territory after what he described as defeating Iran.

Trump has previously claimed that mines in the strait had been cleared and that the waterway was open and operating. However, shipping data and statements from Iran have at various points disputed claims of a full reopening.

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Key Global Energy Chokepoint

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints. Before the escalation of the US-Iran conflict in early 2026, roughly one-fifth of global traded oil and gas passed through the waterway.

Disruptions to shipping through the strait have consequently affected energy markets and raised concerns over global oil and gas supplies.

Trump had also floated variations of the proposed renaming earlier this year, including references to “Strait of Trump” and “TRUMP STRAIT.”

Iran has rejected Trump's claims of US control over the waterway and has linked the restoration of normal maritime passage to its own demands.

The latest post comes amid continued military tensions and stalled diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, with the status of shipping through the strategically important waterway remaining a key issue in the conflict.