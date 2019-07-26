Death toll soars to 111 due to floods, landslides, confirm Nepal's Home Ministry

Kathmandu: Nepal's Home Ministry on Friday confirmed that the death toll due to the floods and landslides across the country has risen to 111, while 67 people have sustained injuries.

Apart from this, search and rescue operations for 40 missing people is underway. The district of Gulmi has recorded the highest number of deaths with 13 people having lost their lives in the area.

Other places which have been affected are Sindhuli, Dhanusha, Makwanpur and Bhojpur districts, amongst others. As per official records, the calamity has caused damage amounting to over one billion Nepalese rupees.

The floods and landslides, which started in the first week of July, have affected a total of 64 districts in the landlocked country.