Death sentence for Japanese who killed 19 at care home

A Japanese man was sentenced to death on Monday for the stabbing murder of 19 disabled people at a care home, in one of the country's worst ever mass killings.

Satoshi Uematsu never disputed his involvement in the grisly rampage but his lawyers entered a plea of not guilty, arguing the 30-year-old was suffering a "mental disorder" linked to his use of marijuana.

The court ruled that the former employee of the facility deserved no leniency over the 2016 attack, which sent shockwaves through the country.

"The lives of 19 people were taken away. This is profoundly grave," chief judge Kiyoshi Aonuma told the court.

Uematsu planned the murders and had "an extreme intention to kill", he added.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty which in Japan is implemented by hanging and argued that the defendant was capable of taking responsibility for the violence at the Tsukui Yamayuri-en centre, just outside Tokyo.