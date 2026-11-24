Deadly Bus-Truck Collision Claims 11 Lives In Ras Al Khaimah; UAE Authorities Urge Public To Avoid Rumours | X - citizentvkenya

Abu Dhabi, Nov 24: As many as 11 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

Emergency Response And Rescue Operations

After receiving the information about the accident, emergency response teams rushed to the site of the accident and conducted rescue and emergency medical operations in coordination with ambulance crews, civil defence teams and relevant authorities, while securing the area and managing traffic, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior on X.

The ministry said that an investigation into the causes of the accident has been launched and the findings will be released after the investigation is completed.

وزارة الداخلية تفيد بوقوع حادث تصادم بين حافلة لنقل الركاب وشاحنة في رأس الخيمة أسفر عن وفياتأفادت وزارة الداخلية بوقوع حادث مروري إثر تصادم بين حافلة لنقل الركاب وشاحنة على شارع الوطن في إمارة رأس الخيمة، أسفر عن وفاة (11) شخصاً.وأكدت الوزارة أنه فور تلقي البلاغ، انتقلت الفرق المختصة إلى موقع الحادث، وباشرت بالتعاون مع فرق الإسعاف والدفاع المدني والجهات المعنية عمليات الإنقاذ والإسعاف، إلى جانب تأمين الموقع وتنظيم الحركة المرورية، فيما تتواصل إجراءات التحقيق للوقوف على أسباب الحادث، وسيتم الإعلان عن نتائج التحقيقات فور الانتهاء منها.وأعربت وزارة الداخلية عن خالص تعازيها وصادق مواساتها لأسر وذوي المتوفين، سائلةً المولى عز وجل أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.كما دعت أفراد المجتمع إلى تحري الدقة واستقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية، وعدم تداول الشائعات أو المعلومات غير المؤكدة بشأن الحادث. — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) November 24, 2026

The Ministry of Interior offered condolences to the families of the deceased. It urged people to verify information, obtain it from official sources and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information about the accident.

Previous Fatal Accident In Fujairah

On November 12, 14 people were killed and 30 others were injured in an accident that involved 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, according to a Ministry of Interior statement.

The accident took place after a truck driver lost control and collided with another vehicle that overturned. The overturned vehicle hit several other vehicles that had stopped due to the slow movement of traffic, leading UAE daily Khaleej Times reported. The truck also caught fire, and the blaze spread to other vehicles on the road.

The Ministry of Interior has offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. It also urged people to obtain information from official sources and stop spreading rumours or unverified information.

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Earlier Deadly Collision In Dubai

Earlier, in June, seven people were killed and nine others injured after a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped on Emirates Road in Dubai, Khaleej Times reported. Dubai Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the truck had stopped abruptly in the middle of the road due to a technical fault. The bus driver, who allegedly did not keep a safe distance, crashed into the truck from behind.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)