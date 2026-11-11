Dubai-Bound Tanker Carrying 6 Indian Seafarers Hit By Projectile In Persian Gulf; One Injured, Says Govt |

A Liberia-flagged tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national, the government said on Wednesday. The remaining crew members, including five other Indians, are safe and accounted for.

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Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew.

“The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for,” Sonowal said, adding that authorities were in constant contact with the company to facilitate medical care and provide necessary assistance to those injured.

37 Ships Attacked In & Around Strait Of Hormuz In October

The incident comes amid a rise in attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz. According to the latest data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, accessed by Reuters, 37 ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways in October, the highest monthly total since the start of the ongoing war. Ten attacks have already been recorded in November.

15 Indian Seafarers Killed Due To West Asia Conflict

The attack also comes against the backdrop of mounting casualties among Indian nationals working in the region. According to information from the Ministry of External Affairs and reports, 15 Indian seafarers have died in the ongoing West Asia conflict, including in attacks on vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The overall death toll among Indian nationals in the regional conflict stands at 23.

Among the recent incidents was the fatal attack on the cargo vessel MSV Al Jusufi near Oman, which claimed the life of Gujarat-based seafarer Gandhar Nahim Ajij. Earlier incidents also involved vessels such as MT Settebello and MKD Vyom.

India has repeatedly condemned attacks on commercial shipping and called for the safety of its nationals and uninterrupted freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. New Delhi has also summoned envoys from the United States and Iran over developments linked to the conflict.

The government is continuing to monitor the latest incident and remains in touch with the ship management company regarding the injured seafarers and the safety of the remaining crew.