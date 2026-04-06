Dashcam Captures Dramatic Emergency Landing Of Small Plane On Busy Pennsylvania Highway

A 1995 Commander 114B aircraft made an emergency landing on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 near mile marker 45.6 in Weisenberg Township, Pennsylvania after the pilot noticed an issue with the engine.

Dashcam footage capturing the emergency landing has surfaced on social media, showing the moment the small aircraft made a landing on a busy highway, narrowly avoiding a crash as it touched down between moving vehicles.

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According to reports, two people were onboard when the incident occurred, a 65-year-old man from Michigan and a 34-year-old woman from New Jersey. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft was travelling from New Jersey to Indiana. After noticing an unspecified engine problem, the pilot attempted to reach a nearby airport but was unable to do so safely.

The emergency response led to major traffic disruptions, with eastbound lanes shut down as first responders secured the area. Vehicles were diverted to Exit 40 at Krumsville Road in Greenwich Township. Authorities later towed the aircraft from the highway to a nearby airport.

Witness Bonnie Magrowski shared photos of the incident, saying she saw the pilot inside the cockpit while driving past. Officials confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred just days after another small plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia that left two people injured.