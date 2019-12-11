Crammed inside washing machine, curled up inside wooden chest: Eleven Chinese migrants detained at US crossing

San Diego: Eleven Chinese migrants were discovered hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck stopped by agents as it entered the US from Mexico at a Southern California border crossing, federal officials said.

At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest, according to photos provided Monday by US Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities searched the truck Saturday evening at the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, the federal agency said. The truck driver, a 42-year-old US citizen, was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, a Customs and Border Protection statement said.