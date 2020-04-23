Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success

Washington DC: US health authorities have confirmed the first cases of coronavirus found among two pet cats in New York state.

However, they have recommended against routine testing of animals.

"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) today announced the first confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2... infection in two pet cats," read a CDC release.

"At this time, routine testing of animals is not recommended. Should other animals be confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States, USDA will post the finding external icon," it said.

The two animals are the first pets in the US to test positive for the virus.