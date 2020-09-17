COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in US from October: Donald Trump

Trump further went on to slam his Democratic counterpart in the upcoming elections and said that he 'should stop" promoting "anti-vaccine" theories. "I call upon Biden to stop promoting his anti-vaccine theories because all they are doing is hurting the importance of what we are doing and I know that if they were in this position, they would be happy to be saying how wonderful it is," Trump said.

The US President further said that the Democrats were "recklessly" endangering lives and "talking negatively" because they "have it (the vaccine)". "They are recklessly endangering lives--you cannot do that. This is really a case that they are only talking negative and that's because they know we have it or we will soon have it," Trump said.

As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, the US -- the worst affected country from the COVID-19 pandemic -- has a total of 6,616,458 cases and 196,436 deaths due to the pathogen.