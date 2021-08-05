COVID-19 shot 93% effective 6 months after second Dose: Moderna

One of the vaccine producers Moderna Inc on Saturday said that its COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. However, the vaccine producer said it still expects booster shots to be necessary ahead of the winter season as antibody levels are expected to decrease.

According to a Reuters report, Moderna and Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have been advocating a third shot to maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel during a second-quarter earnings call, said that the company would not produce more than the 800 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine that it has targeted this year. "We are now capacity constrained for 2021, and we are not taking any more orders for 2021 delivery," he said.

The Moderna data compares favorably to that released by Pfizer and BioNTech last week in which they said their vaccine's efficacy waned around 6% every two months, declining to around 84% six months after the second shot.