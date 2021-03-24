COVID-19: Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial of oral pill

New York: US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has begun Phase 1 clinical trial of an oral pill for the virus that causes Covid-19. The pill can be taken as soon as a patient develops symptoms.

If the trail is successful, this could be the first early intervention for Covid of its kind that could prevent the worsening of symptoms, western media reports said.

Pfizer is conducting the trial in the US for now and says that it has so far “demonstrated potent in-vitro antiviral activity” against the virus that causes Covid-19, “as well as activity against other coronaviruses, suggesting potential for use in the treatment of Covid-19 as well as potential use to address future coronavirus threats”.

Pfizer chief scientific officer Mikael Dolsten was quoted by media as saying: “Together, the two [oral and intravenous antivirals] have the potential to create an end to end treatment paradigm that complements vaccination.”

In a statement, Dolsten said: “Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of Covid-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic.”