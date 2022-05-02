COVID-19: Italy, South Korea, France report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 513.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.31 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 513,837,679 and 6,236,433, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,312,957,285.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Italy, South Korea, France have reported the maximum cases on Sunday, May 1.

Check out the list below:

Italy - 40,757

South Korea - 37,771

France - 36,726

Austrelia - 32,538

Japan - 26,256

Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,365,218 and 993,733, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,079,188.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,454,499), France (28,872,621), Germany (24,809,785), the UK (22,214,004), Russia (17,924,145), South Korea (17,295,733), Italy (16,504,791), Turkey (15,033,573), Spain (11,893,480) and Vietnam (10,653,526).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,752), India (523,843), Russia (368,463), Mexico (324,334), Peru (212,810), the UK (175,552), Italy (163,612), Indonesia (156,273), France (146,999), Iran (141,096), Colombia (139,797), Germany (135,461), Argentina (128,653), Poland (116,059), Spain (104,462) and South Africa (100,363).

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:25 PM IST