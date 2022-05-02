Mumbai: Obese vada pav seller strives to attain ideal body weight

A 42-year-old vada pav seller successfully underwent obesity surgery. According to the doctors who operated on him, he weighed 123 kg and his BMI was 47.9.

The man said he gained weight because of sedentary lifestyle as he made and sold vada pav for long hours. Meanwhile, doctors said that during the pandemic, obesity cases went up. Moreover, doctors have seen a rising number of children being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Bapu Bhitade - Post surgery | FPJ photo

Bapu Bikaji Bhitade, a vada pav vendor with diabetes was leading a healthy life until 2007 when he gained tremendous weight. He was required to sit for long hours to prepare and serve vada pav. Over the years, his health worsened and he was unable to do his daily activities with ease. He however, managed to earn his livelihood by continuing his profession. To his dismay, he lost the work during the pandemic as everything was shut down.

He not only faced financial crisis but was also fighting obesity. He needed assistance of his family members to walk a few steps, sit or stand. Dr Manish Motwani, chief bariatric surgeon, Aastha Bariatrics Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery said that the patient was facing difficulties in breathing and not able to walk when he checked him. Obesity involves excessive body fat and is a major risk factor for high blood pressure (hypertension), high LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, and breakdown of cartilage and bone within a joint.

These increase the risk of mortality. Bariatric surgery is the most effective treatment for morbid obesity and associated medical conditions. The type of bariatric surgery depends on various factors like weight, target weight, BMI, age, gender, medical conditions, and food habits. After his complete body analysis, blood tests, scans, and heart health, he was advised for a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy in March. “Before the surgery, he was asked to follow certain guidelines like restrictions on eating and drinking, undergoing lifestyle counselling, quitting smoking and alcohol, and start a supervised physical activity,” said Dr Motwani.

Laparoscopic limits the amount of food, one can eat by reducing the size of the stomach. “We examined the abdomen using a laparoscope or video camera. The average human stomach can expand to hold around 1 to 1.5 litres of food. During sleeve gastrectomy, a thin vertical sleeve is created by using a stapling device.

The excised portion of the stomach is removed. The newly-created gastric sleeve holds approximately 1/10th of what the stomach is able to hold before. This smaller stomachsleeve restricts the amount of food one can eat before feeling full,” Dr Motwani said. Initially, he was 123 kg, and in 20 days, he lost 11 kg. He will lose more weight in the next 5-6 months until he reaches his ideal body weight.

After the surgery, it is necessary to exercise and change the eating habits. “This does not mean that one has to give up on favorite food. Not chewing your food enough could result in pain, nausea, and vomiting, so, chew the food properly,have smaller meals,include protein, stay hydrated, stop when you feel full, eat nutrient-rich food, and avoid calorie-rich food. Bariatric surgery is a life-transforming surgery and a life-saving surgery,” Dr Motwani mentioned.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Man held for sexually harassing woman in Andheri West

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:22 AM IST