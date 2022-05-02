Mumbai: Man held for sexually harassing woman in Andheri West

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly harassing a woman and passing lewd comments at her in Andheri West. The accused was however released on a surety bail bond.

According to police sources, the incident occurred outside an SRA building on the Juhu Versova Link road.

In her complaint,the womanhas said that the accused, who is a resident of the same building, allegedly sexually harassed her by making lewd comments when she had gone to meet a friend. The accused, who was sitting with a friend in an auto-rickshaw, allegedly whistled and sang songs, followed by lewd comments.When she confronted him, he passed remarks on her dress, following which she lost her cool and contacted the police control room.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot, nabbed the accused, and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment. He was subsequently produced before a local magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody, following which he was granted a surety bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 15,000.

ALSO READ Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace 2 women who fled from Deonar shelter home

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:05 AM IST