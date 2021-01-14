COVID-19 infection gives just 5-month immunity: UK study

"This study has given us the clearest picture to date of the nature of antibody protection against COVID-19 but it is critical people do not misunderstand these early findings," said Professor Susan Hopkins, Senior Medical Advisor at Public Health England who led PHE's SIREN study.

"We now know that most of those who have had the virus, and developed antibodies, are protected from reinfection, but this is not total and we do not yet know how long protection lasts. Crucially, we believe people may still be able to pass the virus on,” she said.

She stressed that the findings mean even if you believe you already had the disease and are protected, you can be reassured it is highly unlikely you will develop severe infections but there is still a risk that you could acquire an infection and transmit to others.

“Now more than ever it is vital we all stay at home to protect our health service and save lives,” she added.

The PHE says it has been regularly testing tens of thousands of health care workers across the UK since June for new COVID-19 infections as well as the presence of antibodies, which suggest people have been infected before.