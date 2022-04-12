COVID-19: Germany, South Korea, Japan report highest cases; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 499.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.18 million and vaccinations to over 11.11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 499,748,065 and 6,181,560 respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,110,770,965.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany, South Korea and Japan have reported the maximum cases on Monday, April 11.

Check out the list below:

South Korea - 90,928

Germany - 92,639

France - 25,492

Italy - 28,368

Australia - 42,726

Vietnam - 23,184

Japan - 47,876

Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,449,398 and 985,826 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,036,132.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,161,909) France (27,166,205), Germany (22,878,428), the UK (21,807,532), Russia (17,745,453), Italy (15,320,753), South Korea (15,635,274), Turkey (14,965,867), Spain (11,627,487) and Vietnam (10,198,236), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (661,576), India (521,691), Russia (364,506), Mexico (323,725), Peru (212,486), the UK (170,715), Italy (160,863), Indonesia (155,674), France (144,505), Iran (140,650), Colombia (139,725), Germany (132,017), Argentina (128,233), Poland (115,635), Spain (103,104) and South Africa (100,096).



Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:37 PM IST