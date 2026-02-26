Court Orders Interpol Red Notice Against Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Niece Tulip Siddiq In Gulshan Flat Case

Tulip Siddiq | X

Dhaka: A special court on Thursday ordered relevant authorities to issue a red notice through Interpol for the arrest of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who is also a British MP, Tulip Siddiq, in a case filed over acquiring a flat in Gulshan-2 illegally by providing undue benefits to a private developer.

The order was passed by Judge Md Sabbir Faiz of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court in Dhaka following an application filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director AKM Motuza Ali Sagar, reported local media.

Read Also CBI Facilitates Deportation Of Three INTERPOL Red Notice Subjects From India To Malaysia...

As she is currently abroad, the ACC argued that issuing a ‘Red Notice’ through Interpol is necessary to secure her arrest.

Earlier, on February 18, 2026, the same court issued arrest warrants against Tulip Siddiq and Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, former assistant legal adviser of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), in the case.

The court has set March 8 as the deadline for submitting a report on the execution of the arrest warrants.