Countries ease coronavirus lockdown after months of lockdown

Iran cafes are on after 2 months

Restaurants and cafes reopened in Iran on Tuesday after over two months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mohsen Farhadi, Deputy Health Minister, on Tuesday said that all the restaurants will restart their activities observing certain health protocols, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides, the cafes will begin their services without offering tobacco, said Farhadi in a video press conference.

The use of 'hookah' is very popular in the Iranian tea houses and cafes.