Correct your mistake: China responds to India on apps ban

Beijing has responded with alacrity to the latest Indian ban on 59 Chinese applications and the proposed blacklisting of 275 others. In a strongly-worded statement, Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, has called it a deliberate interference, which will not serve Indian economic interests. “Deliberate interference will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies”, said the statement. The Chinese side has made a representation and asked India to ‘‘correct its wrongdoings”, the spokesperson added. The embassy further said that Chinese companies have been abiding by local laws and it is the responsibility of the Indian government to protect the rights of international investors. “Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial”, said the statement.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs is considering banning popular apps like PubG, Zili, AliExpress, Resso, and ULike. The government is verifying the antecedents of these applications and also looking into possible national security violations and data privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, the China-controlled Global Times quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying that Chinese frontline troops have completed disengagement at most locations and preparation is underway to hold the next round of military-level talks to resolve the border issues.