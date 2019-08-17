Coroner rules Epstein's death a suicide by hanging

New York: Jeffrey Epstein's prison death has been ruled a suicide by hanging, the medical examiner's office said on Friday.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Aug. 10, touching off outrage and disbelief over how such a high-profile prisoner, known for socializing with powerful people including presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, could have gone unwatched. The Bureau of Prisons said Epstein had apparently killed himself, but that didn't squelch conspiracy theories about his death.

Messages seeking comment were left for Epstein's lawyers. An office telephone number for Dr Michael Baden, the pathologist hired by Epstein's representatives to observe the autopsy, rang unanswered.