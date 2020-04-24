Coronavirus update: We are very close to a vaccine, says Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump while addressing the daily White House coronavirus briefing said "we are very close to a vaccine", after noting vaccine trials taking place in the US, Germany, the United Kingdom and China.

He was joined by Vice-President Mike Pence and Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus taskforce co-ordinator, the BBC reported.

"We have a lot of great, brilliant minds working on this," he said.

"Unfortunately we're not very close to testing because when testing starts it takes a period of time, but we'll get it done."

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious diseases expert, had previously said that a vaccine will likely take 12-18 months to be approved for widespread use. Most health experts also agree that it would take at least 12-18 months before a vaccine is ready.