Coronavirus update: US nod to Abbott Laboratories for virus test

New York: The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted Abbott Laboratories approval to sell a test for the new coronavirus, as more companies begin producing much needed diagnostics for the pathogen that has set off a global pandemic.

The tests will help meet a major US shortfall of diagnostic capabilities that has severely limited the nation’s ability to track the spread of the outbreak.

The rise in US cases of COVID-19, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, has concerned health officials and spurred calls from lawmakers for action to expand testing capacity to slow its spread.

Governors around the country have been begging for more test kits.

Abbott said it plans to immediately distribute around 150,000 tests to customers in the United States and will continue to ramp up production to hit a goal of providing up to 1 million tests per week.