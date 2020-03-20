Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 20 March

Thermal screening for railway passengers begin

After ensuring that air passengers are thermal screened at the airport, the facility has also been extended at the city railway station from Friday. Passengers of all incoming long-distance trains particularly from Maharashtra are under lens. A long queue was seeing in the morning at the booths meant for the purpose.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the consistent increase in number of positive cases in Maharashtra have alerted the railway administration too. Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi had also instructed railway officials to start the facility of thermal screening of the passengers at the city railway station.

From Friday morning (5 am to be precise), three screening booths have operational at platform numbers 1, 4 and 5, 6 at Park Road. The responsibility of conducting thermal screening has been given to Railway Protection

Force personnel. Harsh Chouhan, IPF of RPF Harsh Chouhan said, "We have deputed three teams each at all the 3 booths in a shift of 8 hours. In all, 9 personnels have been deputed for the job. Today, the body temperature of all passengers have been found to be normal. However, we are asking them to fill up a form mentioning their personal and contact details."

Official sources informed that on day one, "We received very encouraging response from the incoming passengers. In the morning, a long queue was witnessed at the booths."

Initially, Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) are informing passengers on trains just before entering the station to take advantage of free thermal screening facility. As soon as the trains come to a grinding halt at the platform, through the public address system, announcements are made informing about the location of the booths and requesting them to undergo the screening. We are focusing particularly on passengers hailing from Maharashtra.

The Railway boys hostel has been emptied and converted into an isolation wards.