Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 20 March

Mock drill for passengers of Dubai flight conducted
Usually mock drills are conducted for the staff to tackle efficiently any security threat or terrorist attack. But on Friday afternoon a mock drill was conducted at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to tackle effectively the passengers coming from Dubai-Indore flight, scheduled to land at the city airport on late Friday night.
Under the scare of COVID-19 and ahead of the last arrival of the Air India’s Dubai-Indore flight schedule on Friday night, earlier in the day a mock drill was conducted under the supervision of the Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav. On this occasion, DIG Ruchivardhan Mishra, Jila Panchayat CEO Neha Meena, ADM BBS Tomar, SDM Rakesh Sharma, CMHO Dr. Jadia, Airport Director Aryama Sanyal and officers of the Customs, Immigration and CISF were also present during the drill.
During the drill, Collector Jatav checked all arrangements made for incoming passengers of the Air India’s Dubai-Indore flight.
City cares for You
Collector Jatav informed that we wish to give the message to the passengers that the city cares its passengers and accordingly all these arrangements have been made for the safety of passengers landing to the city to avoid the possible danger from Corona.
Thermal screening for railway passengers begin
After ensuring that air passengers are thermal screened at the airport, the facility has also been extended at the city railway station from Friday. Passengers of all incoming long-distance trains particularly from Maharashtra are under lens. A long queue was seeing in the morning at the booths meant for the purpose.
The outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the consistent increase in number of positive cases in Maharashtra have alerted the railway administration too. Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi had also instructed railway officials to start the facility of thermal screening of the passengers at the city railway station.
From Friday morning (5 am to be precise), three screening booths have operational at platform numbers 1, 4 and 5, 6 at Park Road. The responsibility of conducting thermal screening has been given to Railway Protection
Force personnel. Harsh Chouhan, IPF of RPF Harsh Chouhan said, "We have deputed three teams each at all the 3 booths in a shift of 8 hours. In all, 9 personnels have been deputed for the job. Today, the body temperature of all passengers have been found to be normal. However, we are asking them to fill up a form mentioning their personal and contact details."
Official sources informed that on day one, "We received very encouraging response from the incoming passengers. In the morning, a long queue was witnessed at the booths."
Initially, Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) are informing passengers on trains just before entering the station to take advantage of free thermal screening facility. As soon as the trains come to a grinding halt at the platform, through the public address system, announcements are made informing about the location of the booths and requesting them to undergo the screening. We are focusing particularly on passengers hailing from Maharashtra.
The Railway boys hostel has been emptied and converted into an isolation wards.
CMHO inspects facilities at Amaltas Hospital
Chief medical and health officer Dr RK Saxena and his team inspected Amaltas Hospital & Medical College to evaluate the arrangements made for positive coronavirus cases.
The hospital boasts of an isolation ward with a 30 bed capacity, 25 bedded ICU, an emergency ward with capacity of 25 beds and five ventilators. Dr Saxena spoke about precautionary measures with the hospital staff. He gave them tips on how to safeguard themselves while treating a coronavirus patient.
Ashok Sen and Dheeraj Waghmare of district hospital accompanied Saxena.
Self distancing spots marked at airport
Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport Administration marked self-distancing spots on the aerobridge on Friday following the outbreak of Covid -19 in the nation. Forty such spots have been marked. Passengers have hailed the effort.
Ban on bus transport in neighboring states
Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi has instructed all collectors of Indore Division to keep the inter-state bus transportation postponed till March 31, 2020 with immediate effect in view of prevention of corona virus.
