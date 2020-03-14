Coronavirus Update: Shaimergenova says virus impact on Chinese economy temporary, not systematic

The COVID-19 would not have a long-term and systematic impact on the Chinese economy, "given the size of the Chinese economy and effective measures to control the outbreak," Gulnar Shaimergenova, director of the China Studies Center in Kazakhstan has said.

"China has quickly mobilized nationwide resources to bring the epidemic under control. Kazakhstan speaks highly of measures taken by the Chinese government to control the epidemic, hoping that China would develop a vaccine as soon as possible," Shaimergenova told Xinhua recently.

China's ongoing war against COVID-19 also reflects the knowledge and expertise the country has accumulated from previous experience with such epidemics as H1N1 influenza, bird flu and SARS, she noted.