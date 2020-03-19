Coronavirus Update: Italy reports 475 new deaths due to COVID-19, highest one-day death toll of any nation

Rome: Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year.

Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections stood at 35,713. The previous record high of 368 deaths was also recorded in Italy, on Sunday. The nation of 60 million has now recorded 34.2 percent of all the deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 across the world.

With the death rate still climbing despite the Mediterranean country entering a second week under effective lockdown, officials urged Italians to have faith and to stay strong. "They main thing is, do not give up," Italian National Institute of Health chief Silvio Brusaferro said in a nationally televised press conference. "It will take a few days before we see the benefits" of containment measures, said Brusaferro.