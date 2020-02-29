Coronavirus outbreak: How the globe has suffered so far

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. Here is a snapshot of what is happening around world.
Parents of ‘terrified’ Africans stranded in China want help. More than 4,000 African students have been estimated to be in Wuhan, a result of China’s push to expand its influence on the youthful African continent.
Bringing them home, governments say, is risky in sub-Saharan Africa, which on Friday confirmed its first case of the virus, in Nigeria’s city of Lagos. New Zealand confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, saying a recent arrival from Iran who travelled to Auckland via Bali had tested positive.
Germany quarantines 1,000 as coronavirus cases.
Iran confirms 34 deaths, cancels Friday prayers in
Tehran and 22 major cities for the first time in decades.
Swiss government bans all events over 1,000 people.
National Symphony cancels Japan concerts due to virus.
Italy tries a return to some normalcy after virus closures.
Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over virus.
Pak halts Iran flights over coronavirus.
Korea reports 315 more virus cases, daily rise 571.
Pet dog quarantined
A pet dog was quarantined at an animal centre in Hong Kong after it tested positive to low levels of the new coronavirus, officials said Friday, in the first such case in the city. Its nasal and oral cavity samples were tested weak positive to COVID-19 virus,” a spokesman said.
