Coronavirus outbreak: How the globe has suffered so far

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. Here is a snapshot of what is happening around world.

Parents of ‘terrified’ Africans stranded in China want help. More than 4,000 African students have been estimated to be in Wuhan, a result of China’s push to expand its influence on the youthful African continent.

Bringing them home, governments say, is risky in sub-Saharan Africa, which on Friday confirmed its first case of the virus, in Nigeria’s city of Lagos. New Zealand confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, saying a recent arrival from Iran who travelled to Auckland via Bali had tested positive.