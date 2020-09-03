Coronavirus in USA: CDC asks states to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov 1

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked states to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1.

In a letter to state Governors and health departments on Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the McKesson Corporation and its subsidiaries would soon be applying for permits to build distribution sites, reports Xinhua news agency.

He asked the Governors to consider waiving requirements that would delay construction or opening the sites.

"The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program," Redfield was quoted as saying in the letter.