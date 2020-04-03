Coronavirus in Singapore: PM Lee Hsien Loong announces 1-month lockdown from April 7

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday announced a 1-month shutdown starting April 7. Most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors will be closed, said Lee.
The Prime Minister will speak to the city-state on the COVID-19 pandemic through Facebook at 4 pm on Friday.
Singapore reported its fifth death on Friday, while 1,049 people have been infected so far.
In a Facebook the PM said,"Since COVID-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed. The current situation is under control, but we want to take a few more steps now."
"Let me reassure Singaporeans that our food supply is secure and adequate. Buy just what you need, and share any extra you have with those who need it. Let’s stay calm and united during this challenging period," he added.
Meanwhile, 53,280 people have succumbed to the virus globally and 1,018,536 have been infected so far.
