Coronavirus in Pakistan: Health minister Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan's health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus.

Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minister on health services, said that he was experiencing "mild symptoms" and was taking all precautions.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice, I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers," tweeted Mirza.