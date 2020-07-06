COVID-19: 114 Indians stranded in Pakistan to be repatriated on 9th July

114 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19 are likely to be repatriated to India via Attari-Wagah border on 9th July, according to a release by Pakistan Government.

"It is requested that the subject 114 stranded Indian nationals be repatriated to India through Wagah Border by foot on 09 July, 2020, following necessary health security protocols," read the official order of Pakistan Government released on July 2.