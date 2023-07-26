Construction Crane Catches Fire & Collapses in Manhattan, Viral Video Shows Terrifying Scene | Twitter Video Screengrab

New York: A construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and came crashing down while hitting a building on the street below. A video of the horrific incident has now gone viral on social media. People standing on the streets are seen running away from the site trying to get as far as possible from the crashing arm of the crane.

No injuries reported yet

Pictures and videos on social media show flames bursting from the car of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane's arm scraped the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell. Thankfully, there were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire and collapse which is said to have happened shortly before 8 am.

A report by AP said that firefighters stationed on a roof deck of another building used hoses to bring the blaze under control while traffic surrounding the 41st Street was closed.

The location of the incident site is on Manhattan's West Side which is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel. This tunnel carries auto traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

