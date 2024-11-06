Congress MP Rajeev Shukla Slams Pak Over Misinformation Campaign, Propaganda On Kashmir In UN: 'Conducted Free & Fair Elections In J&K'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla slammed Pakistan’s misinformation campaign and propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir during a United Nations session.

The Congress MP shared a clip of his response to Pakistan on his X handle.

My answer to Pakistan in United Nations who unnecessary raised issue of Kashmir today. ⁦@meaindia1⁩ ⁦@DrSJaishankar⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/y9cseeSrRg — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 5, 2024

Referring to Pakistan, Shukla said, "A delegation has once again used this august forum to peddle lies and falsehoods. It is habitual for this delegation to resort to disinformation and misinformation. This delegation tends to measure the world's largest democracy by its own standards."

"Let me be clear. Real democracies function differently. The people of Jammu and Kashmir turned out in record numbers in the recently concluded free and fair elections. No amount of disinformation or misinformation will change facts on the ground," he added.

Shukla’s response came after a representative from Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir during the session.

Rajeev participated in a UN debate on the importance of information and India’s role in it. He was accompanied by fellow Rajya Sabha member and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, who was seen sitting behind Shukla.

Last month, the results for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections were declared after the Union Territory voted to elect the chief minister in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.