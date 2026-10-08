'Completely Unacceptable' India Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airports Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions | X - dcexaminer

India on Thursday strongly condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s international airports in Riyadh and Abha, which reportedly caused civilian casualties. New Delhi described the targeting of civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and its people.

India Condemns Attacks, Expresses Solidarity With Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement condemning the attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

“India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.

“We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Houthis Claim Ballistic Missile Strike on Riyadh Airport

India’s response followed a claim by Yemen’s Houthi fighters on Thursday morning that they had struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, hitting the target “with precision”.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that the strike had disrupted airport operations. He also warned international airlines against flying through Saudi airspace, except over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, threatening “consequences” for those who ignored the warning.

The attacks come amid escalating hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The group has targeted Saudi cities, energy facilities and shipping routes, while Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have launched a counteroffensive against the Houthis.

India Calls for De-escalation and Safe Navigation in West Asia

India has repeatedly urged all sides to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace in West Asia. New Delhi has also condemned attacks on the United Arab Emirates, commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure across the region.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has maintained that attacks on commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable. He has also stressed the importance of ensuring safe navigation and uninterrupted trade through international waterways.

India recently condemned an attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off Oman’s coast, in which one Indian seafarer was reported missing and 13 others were rescued.

The issue of Houthi attacks also featured in discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. India expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Red Sea and condemned attacks on Saudi territory, including civilian infrastructure and economic assets.

New Delhi has previously warned that Houthi attacks threaten regional security and freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. It also expressed concern over an attempted attack near Mecca and called for peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan, Turkey Reaffirm Defence Commitments to Saudi Arabia

The latest developments have brought renewed attention to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey in September. Under the pact, an armed attack on any one of the three countries is considered an attack on all, with the agreement intended to strengthen military cooperation and collective deterrence.

Military chiefs from the three countries recently reaffirmed their commitment to Saudi Arabia’s defence and condemned attacks targeting Mecca and Saudi civilian and economic infrastructure.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Houthi attacks and described any further strike on Mecca as a “red line” for Islamabad. Addressing the United Nations, Sharif said the attempted drone attack on the holy city had outraged Muslims worldwide and warned against threats to its safety and sanctity.

Pakistan and Turkey also agreed earlier this week to activate collective defence measures under the Mecca Defence Alliance and facilitate the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia.

In a joint statement, the three countries condemned alleged attempts to strike Mecca and Medina, along with attacks on Saudi cities, civilian facilities and economic installations.

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Blasts Heard in Riyadh, Diplomats Asked to Take Shelter

Meanwhile, multiple explosions were heard in Riyadh on Thursday, AFP reported. Diplomats were subsequently instructed to take shelter inside their respective embassies.

Residents told AFP that international schools had also taken precautionary measures, with one institution moving children into a basement for safety.

Some companies evacuated employees from the area, according to two people working in Riyadh’s business district who spoke to AFP.