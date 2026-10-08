Donald Trump To Honour Elon Musk, Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin With Top US Science Medal | X - RedWavePress

US President Donald Trump will honour his close ally Elon Musk and several leading technology executives with the country’s highest scientific awards at a White House ceremony on Thursday.

Musk, Brin and Huang Among Science Medal Recipients

The White House announced that Musk, Google co-founder Sergei Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD chief Lisa Su will receive the National Medal of Science at the “Science: A New Golden Age” summit, AFP reports.

Computer industry veteran Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be presented with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the highest honour in their field.

“The Trump Administration is grateful for the contributions of these incredible leaders in science and technology. These recipients are helping ensure America keeps leading the world in innovation,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement to AFP on Wednesday.

Musk Rebuilds Ties With Trump After Fallout

The recognition comes after Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla, repaired his relationship with Trump following a public fallout last year over his role in leading the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk was also the largest donor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Both Musk and Huang attended Trump’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

Tech Leaders Discuss AI Regulation At White House

The technology executives were also among industry leaders who attended discussions at the White House last week, during which tech companies pledged to regulate themselves against potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

Trump has rejected warnings that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity. Instead, he has maintained that the technology is essential to achieving what he describes as a “Golden Age” for the US economy during his second term.

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Midterm Elections Loom Amid Economic Concerns

The awards ceremony comes as Trump’s Republican Party faces the possibility of losing control of Congress in next month’s midterm elections.

The party faces voter concerns over the ongoing Iran war and rising living costs ahead of the polls.