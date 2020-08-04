World

Company Loyalty Redefined: Hyundai showroom adopts street dog, makes him full-time employee

By FPJ Web Desk

A Hyundai showroom in Brazil adopted a street dog and named him Tuscan Prime.

The pooch is a part of the establishment, and even has a customised ID card around his neck. His sole job is to greet customers who walk in.

We bet dog-lovers would just pay a visit with no intention to make a purchase, thanks to Tuscan’s charisma.

According to reports, Tuscan would often hang out with the employees of the showroom, who then made it a permanent member of their workplace in May.

As per World of Buzz, Tuscan has been promoted to a car salesman, and is seen stationed at the showroom located in Serra, Espirito Santo.

The story was shared on Hyundai’s Instagram account which read, "Meet Tucson Prime, the sales dog at the Hyundai Prime dealership," the automotive manufacturer wrote while introducing their newest employee on Instagram. "The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers.”

Mais do que pet friendly, somos pet family: se hoje eÌ o Dia do Vira-lata, naÌo faltam razoÌes e #pets para comemorar! ConhecÌ§am o @tucson_prime o âcaÌosultorâ de vendas da concessionaÌria @PrimeHyundai de Serra â ES. O novo integrante tem cerca de um ano, foi acolhido pela famiÌlia #Hyundai e jaÌ conquistou colegas de trabalho e clientes com a sua simpatia - e se ele tambeÌm acabou de conquistar a sua, toque duas vezes na foto! E voceÌ, tem um membro da famiÌlia com quatro patas assim que adora o seu #Hyundai? Poste a sua foto com #HyundaiPets e fique de olho: ela pode aparecer por aqui. #DiaDoViraLata #PetFriendly #Dogs #Caes #Animais #HyundaiBR

Tuscan also has his own Instagram account with over 28K followers.

Tuscan’s story hit the viral note in no time and was hailed by celebs on social media.

“The most humane thing to happen in a long long time. You have my heart,” wrote ‘Paatal Lok’ actress Swastika Mukherjee.

