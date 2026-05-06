CMA CGM Ship Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz, Crew Injured | File Pic (Representational Image)

French shipping group CMA CGM said on Wednesday that one of its vessels, the San Antonio, was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, injuring crew members and damaging the vessel.

The incident, which CMA CGM said took place on Tuesday, marks the latest disruption in the key shipping route amid the Middle East conflict. The war has blocked hundreds of vessels and brought nearly 20% of global oil trade to a virtual standstill.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would briefly pause an operation to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing "great progress" toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

CMA CGM said injured crew members from the San Antonio had been evacuated and "are being provided with medical care". The company declined to comment further on the incident.

Last month, CMA CGM reported that one of its vessels came under warning shots in the strait, though no crew members were injured.

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The French company, the world’s third-largest container shipping line, said 14 of its vessels were stranded in the Gulf at the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran. One ship, the CMA CGM Kribi, exited the Strait of Hormuz at the start of April.

According to shipping data, the Maltese-flagged San Antonio is headed for Mundra in India.