'Close Your Borders': Trump Blames Immigration As France Grapples With Violent Unrest

Donald Trump | File Photo

US President Donald Trump has claimed that France is "burning" and urged the country to close its borders following violent protests, looting and vandalism that reportedly targeted stores belonging to Apple, Louis Vuitton and Hermès across several French cities.

In a post on social media, Trump blamed immigration for the unrest, alleging that the entry of people from a different world who harbour hatred had shattered France, which he described as a once-great country.

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"Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!" Trump wrote, calling on the French authorities to take immediate action.

His remarks came after demonstrations over the rising cost of living escalated into incidents of arson, clashes with police and damage to public property in cities including Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lille on Saturday, October 17.

Apple, Louis Vuitton Stores Targeted

Bordeaux witnessed several incidents of looting, with masked individuals reportedly targeting Apple and Louis Vuitton stores. According to French newspaper Le Parisien, citing AFP, groups broke into establishments along Rue Sainte-Catherine, one of the city's busiest shopping streets, and looted their premises.

An Apple Store in Lille was also reportedly targeted, while a Hermès boutique in Marseille came under attack, regional news outlet Maritima reported.

According to France's Interior Ministry, 272 people had been arrested nationwide by 3 pm on Saturday as authorities attempted to contain the unrest across multiple cities.

Macron Warns Of Legal Action

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks on businesses and public institutions, warning that those responsible would face legal consequences.

In a post on X late Saturday, Macron said: "Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting, even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished."

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also criticised the violence, describing the unrest as being of "extreme intensity".