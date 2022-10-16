Climate change is why life on Mars came to an end: Study

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
Representative image | istockphoto
A recent study suggests that microscopic life on Mars billions of years ago, when it had an atmosphere similar to ours, died out due to climate change.

It is believed that by modifying the atmosphere of its native planet, microscopic Martian life may have unintentionally exterminated itself.

According to the study, the differences in the two worlds' atmospheric compositions and distances from the sun account for why life first flourished on Earth but died out on Mars.

At the time when Mars had life, the temperature would be approximately 10 to 20 degrees Celsius, and as the living creatures multiplied, the temperature diminished to around minus 57 degrees Celsius.

Life on Mars that once existed was said to be more dependent on greenhouse gases. It is believed that the microbes on Mars would consume hydrogen and would produce methane, which would slowly lead the planet to become inhabitable and cold.

Read Also
Over 7,000 kg of debris have been dumped by humans on Mars: Study
article-image

