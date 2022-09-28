Over 7,000 kg of debris have been dumped by humans on Mars: Study

In the last 50 years, the world space organisations have been exploring Mars using various means. NASA is planning to send the first human mission to Mars by 2030,.
Even though walking on Mars is still a dream, the red planet has already started looking like the planet earth with an estimate of 7,116.6 kilogram human waste already lying on its surface.
According to Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow from West Virginia University, "the adventurous robotic explorations by human beings have already left more than 7118.6 kilograms of human waste on the red planet."
The mass of the current ongoing operation, including rovers and orbiters, was excluded from this analysis. Hardware, inactive spacecraft, and spacecraft are the three main sources of waste.
Different nations have sent 18 human-made spacecraft to Mars and over 14 missions, according to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover discovered a piece of garbage that had been thrown after landing. This is not the first time that researchers and scientists have discovered debris and garbage on the red planet's surface.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)