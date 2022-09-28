Over 7,000 kg of debris have been dumped by humans on Mars: Study

Trash on mars | Twitter

In the last 50 years, the world space organisations have been exploring Mars using various means. NASA is planning to send the first human mission to Mars by 2030,.

Even though walking on Mars is still a dream, the red planet has already started looking like the planet earth with an estimate of 7,116.6 kilogram human waste already lying on its surface.

According to Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow from West Virginia University, "the adventurous robotic explorations by human beings have already left more than 7118.6 kilograms of human waste on the red planet."

My team has spotted something unexpected: It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/O4rIaEABLu — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 15, 2022

OH MY



Our extraterrestrial helicopter spotted the parachute and back-shell that guided the @NASAPersevere rover to the surface of Mars over a year ago.



And what a sight🤩

Space debris crash-landed on another world snapped by an aerial drone. What a timeline we live in. pic.twitter.com/XBQU1fo1wE — Erin Gibbons 🚀 (@ErinSpaceCase) April 27, 2022

The mass of the current ongoing operation, including rovers and orbiters, was excluded from this analysis. Hardware, inactive spacecraft, and spacecraft are the three main sources of waste.

Different nations have sent 18 human-made spacecraft to Mars and over 14 missions, according to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover discovered a piece of garbage that had been thrown after landing. This is not the first time that researchers and scientists have discovered debris and garbage on the red planet's surface.