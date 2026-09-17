'Clean Up Your Act': US Senator Warns India, China Over Russian Oil As Sanctions Bill Heads To Trump | X - GFNIND

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has warned India and China to reduce their purchases of Russian oil and gas after the US Congress cleared legislation that could expose major buyers of Russian energy to tariffs of up to 100%.

“To China and India: You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else. Appeasement is not a strategy,” Blumenthal said after the legislation cleared the House of Representatives.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is among the major buyers of Russian crude. Russian energy revenues have come under increased Western scrutiny since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Blumenthal said he hoped the sanctions would increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

“To Vladimir Putin -- we have your number. And to Ukraine -- you are not alone,” Blumenthal said.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇳🇨🇳 US SENATOR WARNS INDIA & CHINA OVER RUSSIAN ENERGY



To China and India: You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else.



— U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal pic.twitter.com/nOh057VzRv — GFN (@GFNIND) September 17, 2026

Bill Allows Tariffs Of Up To 100%

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 targets Russian officials, banks and the shadow fleet of tankers used to transport Russian energy. It also gives US President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major importers of Russian oil and natural gas.

The House approved the legislation by a 262-159 vote on September 16. The Senate had already passed the measure, and the bill now goes to Trump for his signature.

India Stresses Energy Security

India, meanwhile, said it remained firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its people and would continue sourcing supplies from diverse sellers based on market conditions. New Delhi has also cautioned Washington about the potential implications of the legislation for bilateral relations and the international energy market. The Ministry of External Affairs said India had raised the issue with various US interlocutors in recent months and had “very clearly articulated” the possible implications.

“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” it said in a statement.

Also Watch:

New Delhi Resists Pressure Over Russian Oil

The government said it would work closely with trade and industry bodies to address the implications of the legislation.

India has repeatedly defended its approach to energy purchases, maintaining that its large population and economy require secure, affordable and reliable supplies. It has said its sourcing decisions are based on energy security and evolving market dynamics.